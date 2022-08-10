As the NFL’s preseason gets underway, the Dolphins have reportedly traded veteran tight end Adam Shaheen to the Texans, in a move first reported by Hal Habib of The Palm Beach Post and confirmed by Miami.

In exchange, Miami received a 2023 sixth-round pick, while Houston also received a seventh-round pick in next year’s draft.

Shaheen, 27, just completed his fifth season in the NFL and second with Miami. He played in 12 games during the 2021 campaign, catching 12 passes for 110 yards. Shaheen made 12 starts for the Dolphins over the past two years.

Given Miami’s depth at tight end, Shaheen was no guarantee to make the active roster out of training camp. A second-round pick by the Bears in ’17, he spent three seasons in Chicago, totaling 26 catches for 249 yards and three scores.

Shaheen was the fifth tight end off the board during the ’17 draft, progressing from a walk-on at Division II Ashland University in Ohio to a steady NFL career.

