Bowles Has ‘High Level of Confidence’ That Tom Brady Will Play Week 1

Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles said he doesn’t expect Tom Brady back at practice until after the team plays the Titans in the preseason on August 20. While Bowles didn’t fully commit to Brady returning by Week 1, he did say he has a “pretty high level of confidence” that the quarterback will be available vs. Dallas on September 11.

“He’s going to deal with some personal things,” Bowles said, via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. “This is something we talked about before training camp started. We allotted this time because he wanted to get in and get chemistry with the guys and get two weeks of training camp, knowing he wasn’t going to play the first two games.”

Brady has taken a leave of absence for non-football personal reasons and is not participating in the joint practices or preseason game with the Dolphins.

Bowles mentioned that this was expected and the team planned to be without Brady ahead of time.

“It’s something he needs to handle,” Bowles said, via Greg Auman of The Athletic. “We trust him. It was scheduled way before training camp that he will not be here until after Tennessee.”

In Brady’s stead, backup quarterbacks Blaine Gabbert, Ryan Griffin and Kyle Trask will absorb the reps and play in both preseason reps. Bowles mentioned he doesn’t think Brady’s absence will upset the team’s offensive development.

“I don't think it stops it at all,” Bowles said. “We have a system in place. We have guys we want to see. It gives us a chance to see backup quarterbacks and the receivers trying to make the team.”

After playing the Titans, the Buccaneers will have one last preseason game vs. Indianapolis on August 27 before the season begins in September.

In his two seasons in Tampa Bay, Brady hasn’t missed a game yet. Gabbert, who has backed up Brady in both years, has thrown 25 total passes since 2020, all of which coming in relief of Brady.

