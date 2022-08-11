Tony Pollard Working at Different Position During Cowboys Practice

On the heels of owner Jerry Jones proclaiming that running back Ezekiel Elliott “has to be the focus” in the run game, Cowboys running back Tony Pollard has reportedly been taking reps at a different position during training camp.

One way or another, Dallas is looking for ways to get Pollard more involved in the offense even if that means practicing at slot receiver, as he has done throughout points of training camp.

Offensive assistant Kyle Valero has been working with Pollard one-on-one to develop his skill set as a receiver in the hopes that the Cowboys can utilize both Elliott and Pollard on the field at the same time this season, according to a report from Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News.

When asked what he has been working on specifically, Pollard alluded to developing his skill set as a pass-catcher.

“Just details like route-running, getting in and out of breaks, why we’re running certain plays and what’s the meaning behind them,” Pollard said.

“We’re getting into the depth of why we’re doing the things that we’re doing, so it will make more sense in the big picture. … It just shows the hard work that I’ve put in. In the offseason, during the season, it’s not going unnoticed. Guys are noticing the things I can do with the ball to help the team, just knowing I can contribute more and more to the team.”

Having both Pollard and Elliott in the mix on the field at the same time will certainly help the Cowboys become a more well-rounded offense this season.

It will be interesting to see just how often Dallas goes to offensive packages with both players present, but having different options out of the backfield and in the slot will be crucial to the Cowboys offense this fall.

