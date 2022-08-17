Jaguars Announce Release of Starting DT Malcom Brown

After starting all 17 games for the Jaguars a year ago, Malcom Brown has been released, the team announced Wednesday.

The move will save the team $3 million against the salary cap, but cost it $4.5 million in dead money, per ESPN.

Brown was acquired by Jacksonville via trade with the Saints in March 2021, sending a seventh-round pick to New Orleans in exchange for the defensive tackle. The team signed him to a two-year, $11 million extension after the deal.

He recorded 57 total tackles—a career high—in his sole year with the Jags, adding two sacks. On his career, he has 13.5 total sacks, bringing down the opposing quarterback three times each in 2015 and ’16 with the Patriots, his first two seasons in the NFL.

He faced a potential reduction in his playing time with Jacksonville this year, however, with the emergence of DaVon Hamilton and Jay Tufele during training camp. Still, he’s been a consistent contributor on the interior defensive line throughout his NFL career, missing just seven games across as many seasons. He has 97 career starts under his belt.

New England selected the Texas product with the No. 32 pick of the 2015 NFL draft.

More NFL Coverage:

For more Jacksonville Jaguars coverage, go to Jaguar Report.