The NFL announced Thursday the league and its players union agreed to a settlement resulting in an 11-game suspension for Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson. He also will be fined $5 million.

The NFL said it will create a fund of $7 million, consisting of Watson’s fine and $1 million each from the league and the Browns. The fund will be donated to nonprofit organizations that aim to educate “healthy relationships, promote education and prevention of sexual misconduct and assault, support survivors, and related causes,” according to the league.

Additionally, Watson will “undergo a professional evaluation by behavioral experts and will follow their treatment program,” per the NFL’s statement.

“Deshaun has committed to doing the hard work on himself that is necessary for his return to the NFL,” NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said Thursday. “This settlement requires compliance with a professional evaluation and treatment plan, a significant fine, and a more substantial suspension.”

Mutually appointed disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson initially suspended Watson for six games, but the NFL appealed that decision. Goodell then appointed former New Jersey attorney general Peter C. Harvey to provide a ruling on appeal, and the league subsequently began negotiating with the NFLPA and Watson’s camp to determine a settlement. The Associated Press reported last week that Watson would be willing to accept an eight-game suspension and the $5 million fine.

Goodell called Watson’s behavior “egregious” and “predatory” when asked why he decided to appeal Robinson’s decision.

Watson was investigated for more than a year after over two dozen women accused him of sexual harassment and sexual assault during massage therapy sessions. Watson settled the majority of the 24 civil suits against him, first reaching a settlement with 20 women, then three of the remaining four.

Watson appeared in front of two Texas grand juries, neither of which chose to indict him on criminal charges. He has maintained his innocence throughout the investigation.