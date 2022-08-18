Drew Lock was set to start for the Seahawks’ preseason game against the Bears, reps that coach Pete Carroll said Wednesday he “did need.” But now, another bout with COVID-19 has sidelined the quarterback.

The 25-year-old reportedly looked off during Tuesday’s practice, so much so that the coaching staff asked him what was wrong, according to ESPN’s Brady Henderson. That’s when Lock reported he felt sick and was sent to the trainers. Carroll said Wednesday the quarterback “barely made it off the practice field” on Tuesday.

“He was dragging,” Carroll said. “We were going to do post-practice work but [decided] no, let’s get him out of here. It hit him. He’s had it before already. He’s done all of the work to get prepped for it. It just so happens that it got him again.”

The coach later added, “It came out of nowhere.”

Lock had been competing with Geno Smith to become Seattle’s starter after Russell Wilson was traded to the Broncos. Carroll said Tuesday afternoon that Smith is still the No. 1 quarterback.

“This week is a screwed up week for a guy to get a bunch of turns and all that. He worked with the ones yesterday in prep for the game, and that’s really all he got,” Carroll added. “I would’ve liked to see that happen throughout this little mini week. But we’ll see what happens next week. We’ll figure it out. But it was important and that’s where we’re going to do extra work after practice with DK [Metcalf] and with Lock, and [Will Dissly], and we just weren’t able to do that. So we missed out on that opportunity.”

More NFL Coverage:

For more Seattle Seahawks coverage, go to All Seahawks.