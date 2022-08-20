Panthers’ Matt Corral ‘Likely’ Suffered Season-Ending Injury Against Patriots

Panthers coach Matt Rhule shared a devastating update on the status of quarterback Matt Corral following the rookie’s early exit in Friday’s preseason matchup against the Patriots.

Rhule told reporters Saturday that Corral, 23, tore the Lisfranc ligament in his left foot and will be sidelined indefinitely. Rhule labeled the injury as “significant” before noting the team is “exploring the possibilities and options with the best doctors across the country” at this time.

The Athletic’s Joe Person and NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported the QB’s injury is “likely” season-ending. When asked if he expects Corral to miss the season, Rhule said he has to “wait and see what they say” before making that determination.

Corral, a third-round pick in this year’s draft, underwent X-rays after limping off the field during the team’s second series of the fourth quarter. The team later reported Corral left the locker room with a walking boot on his left foot; at the time of his exit, the former Ole Miss standout completed nine of his 15 pass attempts for 58 yards.

Despite occupying the fourth slot on the QB depth chart behind Sam Darnold, Baker Mayfield and P.J. Walker, Corral showed flashes of his potential throughout training camp. He’ll now face a difficult road to recovery while Carolina may be compelled to revisit the future at the position after trading a 2022 fourth-round pick and a third-round pick in ’23 to the Patriots to select the former Rebels standout.

During his time with Ole Miss, Corral started for three seasons from 2019 to ’21 after seeing limited action as a freshman. He ended his collegiate career with 8,281 yards, 57 touchdowns and 23 interceptions in 37 games played.

