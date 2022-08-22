Vikings Acquire QB Nick Mullens in Trade With Raiders, per Report

While the Vikings are set with starting quarterback Kirk Cousins heading into the 2022 season, the backup quarterback situation is more precarious.

With that in mind, Minnesota decided to acquire quarterback Nick Mullens from the Raiders in exchange for a conditional seventh-round pick in 2024, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

Mullens and the Raiders faced the Vikings earlier in the preseason, and Minnesota must have liked what it saw.

Cousins is firmly entrenched as the team’s starter, and he has been one of the more reliable quarterbacks in terms of his health throughout his playing career. However, if he were to miss time, the Vikings were unable to find reliable depth behind him in training camp.

Veteran quarterback Sean Mannion and fellow backup Kellen Mond have both struggled throughout the preseason, and the acquisition of Mullens provides proven depth at the position with a backup who has played plenty of meaningful snaps over the last few seasons.

The Vikings are set to kick off their season at home against their division-rival Packers on Sept. 11.

