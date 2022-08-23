The 49ers are expected to go forward with Trey Lance as their starting quarterback while attempting to deal Jimmy Garoppolo to another team. But one Hall of Fame quarterback thinks it’s a horrible move.

When talking to The 33rd Team, Brett Favre ripped the idea of San Francisco moving on from Garoppolo.

“Cutting him (Garoppolo) or letting him go or asking him to take a pay cut is, to me, absolutely crazy,” Favre said.

In July, the 49ers gave Garoppolo’s agents, Don Yee and Carter Chow, permission to seek a trade, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. John Lynch, the team’s general manager, told reporters on March 28 that the quarterback’s shoulder surgery and recovery timeline ultimately gave possible trade partners pause when the team was looking for suitors early in the offseason. Now that his rehab is well underway, Garoppolo may be moved sooner rather than later.

Despite not being able to find a trade partner earlier in the offseason, Lynch was clear that the 49ers would not release Garoppolo. He is set to cost the 49ers $26.95 million in 2022 cap space and if the team traded or released him, it would save the team $25.55 million.

Favre, a three-time MVP and legendary gunslinging signal-caller, is not a fan at all of the 49ers’ plan under center.

“My personal opinion: I would go with Garoppolo,” Favre said. “He’s not as flashy, not near as flashy, he wasn’t their first-round pick and no offense towards Trey Lance, but what Jimmy has done is win and win, win, win.”



Garoppolo, 30, threw for 3,810 yards, 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 2021 during his 15 games played. As a starter, he has a 31–14 record with San Francisco. Lance was the No. 3 pick in the ’21 NFL draft and started in just two of six appearances last season. He threw for 603 yards and five touchdowns while rushing for 168 yards and one score.

