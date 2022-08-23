Chargers Cornerback J.C. Jackson Undergoes Ankle Surgery

Chargers cornerback J.C. Jackson underwent ankle surgery Tuesday and may miss the team’s season opener.

Los Angeles announced Tuesday that Jackson, nicknamed Mr. Int, had the procedure done at the New York Hospital of Special Surgery by Dr. Martin O’Malley. He is expected to miss two to four weeks, making it a tight turnaround for Los Angeles’s regular-season opener against the Raiders on Sept. 11. Sources told ESPN’s Lindsey Thiry that the surgery was non-invasive and was meant to fix something the corner was born with “so he could feel his best.”

He hasn’t played in the Chargers’ first two preseason games but did participate in the team’s joint practice with the Cowboys.

Jackson, who reportedly agreed to a massive five-year, $82.5 million deal with the Chargers in March, was one of the most highly coveted free agents in the 2022 offseason. After going undrafted in ’18, he was signed by the Patriots and quickly became one of the best secondary players in the league.

Last year, Jackson ended his campaign with 44 solo tackles and a league-leading 23 passes defended. He finished second in the league for interceptions (8) and was named to his first Pro Bowl.

