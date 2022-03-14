Coveted free-agent cornerback J.C. Jackson has agreed to a massive five-year, $82.5 million deal with the Chargers, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Friday.

Jackson, 26, is set to earn $40 million in guaranteed money, Schefter added.

The news was first reported by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

The former Patriots standout heads to the City of Angels after a stellar campaign in which he earned his first career Pro Bowl nod and a second-team All-Pro selection.

After signing a one-year, $3.384 million deal as a second-round tender last offseason, Jackson outplayed the value of the deal in 2021. He finished the year ranked first in passes defensed (23) and second in interceptions (8), and played a big role in New England’s bounce-back 10–7 finish following a 7–9 season in 2020.

Jackson’s rise from an undrafted free agent in 2018 to emerging as one of the NFL’s top ballhawks in 2020 paved the way for the Maryland product to sign one of the biggest deals of free agency thus far.

Known around the league as Mr. Int, Jackson entered the offseason as one of the top talents on the market after New England allowed him to test the waters after electing not to use its franchise tag. Jackson expressed a desire stay with the club in February, but noted that he had not been in touch with management regarding a new deal.

“I guess they feel like they don’t need me,” Jackson said, per NBC Sports. “I guess I can’t be that important to them. I know I am, but they’re not showing me.“

The Patriots’ loss now stands to serve as a major gain for the Chargers as Jackson joins a stout secondary alongside Derwin James, Asante Samuel Jr. and Michael Davis. His arrival gives defensive coordinator Renaldo Hill a No. 1 corner to stick the opposing team’s best receiver, and fills a big void with free agent Chris Harris Jr. possibly heading elsewhere.

On his career, Jackson has recorded 25 INTs, the most in the NFL since 2018, 158 tackles, and 53 passes defensed in 62 games played (39 starts).

