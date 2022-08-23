Sammy Watkins has had the privilege of catching passes from some of the NFL’s most talented quarterbacks like Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson and now Aaron Rodgers.

Watkins, who recently signed a one-year deal with the Packers in April, previously played with the Ravens, the Chiefs, the Rams and the Bills since being drafted No. 4 in the 2014 NFL draft.

At the start of Green Bay’s training camp, veteran receiver Randall Cobb asked Watkins who was the better quarterback between Mahomes and Rodgers. On Tuesday, as the comment resurfaced on social media, Watkins says Mahomes is great but Rodgers is in a league of his own.

“He [Rodgers] is amazing,” Watkins told Packers analyst Larry McCarren. “How he controls the ball, how he puts everybody in place. I’ve been with a lot of quarterbacks. I’ve never seen them carry themselves like Aaron Rodgers.”

In preparing for his ninth season with his fifth NFL team, Watkins has not had a 1,000-yard NFL season since 2015. He finished with only 27 receptions, 394 yards and one touchdown with the Ravens last season, the lowest marks of his career. He missed Weeks Six through 10 in the ’21 campaign due to injury along with Week 15 after being placed on the COVID-19 protocol.

More NFL Coverage:

For more Green Bay Packers coverage, go to Packer Central