The Dolphins are working out veteran linebacker Trey Flowers ahead of next week’s final round of roster cuts, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport.

Flowers, 29, last played for the Lions in 2021. He appeared in seven games, all starts, for Detroit and made 24 tackles and 1.5 sacks before he was placed on injured reserve in December.

The 2021 season was Flowers’s third with the Lions after he signed a five-year, $90 million deal with the team ahead of the ’19 campaign. However, Detroit released him in March of this year, making him a free agent for the second time in his career.

A 2015 fourth-round pick out of Arkansas, Flowers began his career with the Patriots. During his four years in New England, Flowers established himself as a reliable edge-rusher and provided major contributions to the franchise’s Super Bowl LI and Super Bowl LIII championship teams.

In 75 games and 64 starts in the NFL, Flowers has racked up 261 total tackles, 31.5 sacks and 10 forced fumbles.

Miami already added one notable veteran pass-rusher in three-time Pro Bowl Melvin Ingram earlier this offseason. Now, with Week 1 just around the corner, the Dolphins could be poised to bolster their linebacker corps once again.

More NFL Coverage:

For more Miami Dolphins coverage, go to All Dolphins