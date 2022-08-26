The day after legendary Chiefs quarterback Len Dawson died at the age of 87, the Chiefs honored the late legend at their preseason game vs. the Packers in Kansas City.

Dawson is best known for leading the Chiefs to the Super Bowl IV title in 1970. Three years earlier, he took the team to Super Bowl I, ultimately losing to the Packers.



Current Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes came out onto the field in the first quarter and recreated Dawson’s infamous “choir huddle” on the field with the team.

As the Chiefs took the delay of game to pay tribute to Dawson, Mahomes then ran off the field and ramped the crowd up at Arrowhead Stadium to cheer for the late Hall of Famer.

The current all-time franchise leader in passing yards and touchdowns, Dawson led the Chiefs to their first Super Bowl victory in Super Bowl IV, where he also won the game’s MVP award. He was later inducted into the Pro Football Hall in 1987 as a seven-time Pro Bowler, a four-time AFL passing champion and a six-time AFL all-star.

Not only did he play quarterback for the team for 14 years, but he also worked for 33 years as a Chiefs broadcaster, making him one of the most beloved figures in the history of the franchise.

After the news of Dawson’s death was announced on Wednesday, Mahomes posted a tribute to one of his Chiefs heroes on Twitter.

“RIP to the legend Len Dawson. The legacy and impact you made on Kansas City will live on forever,” Mahomes wrote on Twitter. “Prayers to his family.”

Mahomes sported a Dawson design on his warm-up sweatshirt ahead of Thursday night’s game.

