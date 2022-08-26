Ravens Safety Chuck Clark Confirms He Requested Trade After NFL Draft

Chuck Clark has started 44 games at safety for the Ravens over the past three years, and has missed just two games in his five-year NFL career. While he’s not a star defender, he was surprised how the franchise looked to upgrade the position this offseason.

In March, the team signed former Saints defensive back Marcus Williams to a big five-year, $70 million deal. They followed that up by taking Notre Dame’s Kyle Hamilton with the No. 14 pick in the NFL draft. After that selection, Clark asked for a trade from the team, he confirmed when speaking to the media on Thursday.

“Me personally, I just felt the situation that I was in, how things were going, of course, yeah I did ask, ‘Can I get out of here?’” Clark said, per the Ravens team website. “And so, I felt like that didn’t happen and I wasn’t just going to give away my spot. If I’m not going to be a starter, it’s going to have to be taken from me.”

Clark, a former sixth-round pick, has not opted out of team activities, but is rather challenging the talented new Ravens to take the job from him. As the start of he regular season nears, Clark says his role has “not really” changed to this point.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen moving forward, but I think that what you all have seen so far is how everyone has been in place,” Clark said.

“There was definitely a time I didn’t know what was going to happen, honestly. And whatever was to come with that was going to come. At one point I did feel that way, but now that I’m out here with my team, man, I’m just like … I’m here, I’m locked in. They’re going to get what I got for right now. So, whatever comes in the future, that’s what’s going to come.”

Clark recorded 80 total tackles in 2021, with three tackles for loss, one sack, and a career-high two interceptions, one of which was returned for a touchdown against Matthew Stafford and the Rams.

He is set to make $2.75 million this year and $3.28 million in 2023 before becoming an unrestricted free agent in 2024.

