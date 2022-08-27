Pete Carroll Names Geno Smith Seahawks Starting Quarterback

After quarterback Drew Lock threw three interceptions in Friday night’s preseason finale loss to the Cowboys, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll named Geno Smith as the starting quarterback for the opener against the Broncos on Sept. 12.

Smith, who served as Russell Wilson’s backup for the last several seasons, had the inside track to become the starting quarterback upon Wilson’s trade to the Broncos. Smith was competing with Lock for the starting job throughout training camp after Lock was acquired by the Seahawks as part of the Wilson trade package.

Lock was drafted in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft out of Missouri, but failed to become a franchise passer in Denver. As the quarterback position became a revolving door at Mile High, Lock became expendable once acquiring Wilson became a distinct possibility.

However, Lock has seemingly picked up where he left off in Seattle, struggling with accuracy and turnovers throughout training camp and the preseason.

Smith has played in 45 NFL games, including 34 starts, across his eight seasons in the NFL. He has completed 58.8% of his passes for 6,917 yards and 34 touchdowns to 37 interceptions.

Smith was drafted in the second round of the 2013 draft by the Jets, and has since played for the Giants, Chargers and now, the Seahawks, as he enters his third season with the franchise and his inaugural season as the starter.

