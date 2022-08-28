Bills Release Punter Matt Araiza Amid Gang Rape Lawsuit

Editor’s note: This story contains alleged accounts of sexual assault. If you or someone you know is a survivor of sexual assault, contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673 or at https://www.rainn.org

The Bills have released rookie punter Matt Araiza amid allegations of his participation in a gang rape of a 17-year-old girl while at San Diego State last year.

The news of Araiza’s release was first reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter, and announced shortly thereafter by Bills general manager Brandon Beane.

“This afternoon, we decided that releasing Matt Araiza was the best thing to do,” Beane said, per the team. “Our culture in Buffalo is more important than winning football games.”

Araiza, 22, was named along with former SDSU teammates Zavier Leonard and Nowlin “Pa’a” Ewaliko in a lawsuit filed Thursday in San Diego County Superior Court. The complaint alleged that Ariaza raped the minor outside of an off-campus party last year. The girl, now 18, says Araiza, who lived at the residence and was a junior at the time, then took her to a bedroom where Leonard, Ewaliko and at least one other man were present and the group proceeded to rape and assault her for an hour and a half until the party was shut down.

In the wake of the allegations, Araiza did not play in the Bills’ preseason game against the Panthers on Friday. The 2022 sixth-round pick recently won the starting job after the club released veteran Matt Haack earlier this week.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.