Giants Quarterback Tyrod Taylor Carted Off vs. Jets, Ruled Out

Giants quarterback Tyrod Taylor was carted off the field with a back injury during the first quarter of the team’s final preseason game at MetLife Stadium. Taylor initially limped off the field after Jets defensive lineman Michael Clemons hit him hard outside of the pocket.

The quarterback originally was evaluated in the medical tent on the sideline, but the Giants brought out the cart to help get him to the locker room soon afterward. The team technically declared him questionable to return even though it was extremely unlikely he would play again in the preseason finale.

The Giants originally signed Taylor to serve as a backup to push fourth-year quarterback Daniel Jones. Taylor has bounced around the NFL in recent years, starting at least one game for four different teams since 2015, including three consecutive years as the Bills’ starter from 2015 to ’17.

Last year, Taylor began the season as the starter for the Texans, until he was sidelined with a hamstring injury and supplanted by Davis Mills. In six games last season, Taylor threw for 966 yards with five touchdowns and five interceptions for Houston.

