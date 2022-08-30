The Chiefs plan to release former Pro Bowl wide receiver Josh Gordon ahead of this week’s deadline for final roster cuts, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

Gordon found himself as the odd man out among a receivers room in Kansas City that is filled with newcomers. Veteran free agent signings JuJu Smith-Schuster, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Justin Watson, along with rookie second-round draft pick Skyy Moore, have impressed so far in training camp and during the preseason, prompting Kansas City to move forward without the 2013 first-team All-Pro on the roster.

Gordon, 31, made just one catch on five targets in 67 snaps during the Chiefs three preseason games this summer.

Gordon first signed with Kansas City in 2021 and went onto play in 12 games with the team, making five catches for 32 yards and a touchdown.

A former second-round pick in the 2012 supplemental draft, Gordon was poised to become one of the league’s next great receivers after leading the league with 1,646 receiving yards in his sophomore season with the Browns. However, he missed three full seasons due to suspensions for violating the league’s substance abuse policy and never returned to Pro Bowl form.

After getting traded by Cleveland just one game into the 2018 season, Gordon went on to make brief appearances on the Patriots and Seahawks before landing with the Chiefs.

