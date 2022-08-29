Tom Brady Reacts to His No. 1 Ranking in NFL Top 100

For the fourth time since 2011, Tom Brady was selected as the No. 1 player in the NFL’s top 100 list and the Buccaneers quarterback had to give a quick shout out after the official announcement.

“This is just a testament to the family, teammates, coaches, staff, and every single one of you who’ve supported me along the way,” Brady said on Twitter. “Thank you all. Let’s go get another one.”

Brady is entering his 21st NFL season and is coming off one of the best years of his career. He led the league in passing yards (5,316), completions (485) and touchdowns (43) in 2021.

Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald took the No. 2 spot and Aaron Rodgers was named No. 3 on the list. Donald’s teammate Cooper Kupp took the No. 4 spot and Colts running back Jonathan Taylor rounded out the top five players on the list.

Despite the huge honor, Brady appears to have his eyes squarely set on winning an unprecedented eighth Super Bowl this season.

More NFL Coverage: