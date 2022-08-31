The Bears claimed six players off waivers Wednesday, including former Raiders offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood. No other team in the NFL claimed more players off waivers Wednesday.

The other five players claimed are cornerback Josh Blackwell, defensive end Kingsley Jonathan, nose tackle Armon Watts, linebacker Sterling Weatherford and tight end Trevon Wesco.

Chicago will inherit what’s remaining of Leatherwood’s contract, which is three years left of $5.9 million that’s fully guaranteed, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. They have the right to his fifth-year option, of which Las Vegas already paid 58.9%.

Leatherwood was selected with the No. 17 pick in the 2021 draft but struggled in his first year. He was waived earlier this month.

Chicago finished 2021 with a 6–11 record and will look to improve this season. The last time the Bears made the postseason was 2020 when they finished 8–8 and were eliminated in the wild-card round.

