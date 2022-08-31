NFL’s Youngest, Oldest Rosters After Tuesday’s Cuts

As all 32 NFL teams trimmed their rosters to 53 players on Tuesday, a new franchise emerged as the league’s youngest heading into the ’22 season.

The Philly Voice gathered data on the average age of every team’s 53-man roster and found that the Browns are the NFL’s youngest team with an average age of 25. The NFL’s oldest team, the Buccaneers (27.1 average age), is not much of a surprise considering one of the oldest yet greatest players in the game leads the team, quarterback Tom Brady.

However, Cleveland, who held the spot as the youngest team entering the 2017 season, is the fifth different franchise in the last six seasons to be the youngest team. In ’18, the Bengals held the spot, followed by the Dolphins in ’19, the Jaguars in ’20 and the Jets in ’21.

From 2012 to ’16, the Rams were the league’s youngest team. The reigning Super Bowl champions round out the top 10 at No. 10 (25.8) heading into this year’s regular season. The Bengals, the runner-up in last season’s Super Bowl, enter the season as the No. 11 youngest team.

Beyond Brady and Tampa Bay holding the title as the oldest teams in the league, six of the league’s oldest eight are likely playoff contenders heading into this season. The Cardinals sit at No. 31 (26.8), the Patriots at No. 30 (26.8), the Saints at No. 29 (26.8), the Bills at No. 27 (26.5) and the Dolphins at No. 26 (26.2).

Ironically, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and Broncos signal caller Russell Wilson are leading teams that sit among the league’s bottom 12 teams in terms of average age. Green Bay sits at No. 21 (25.9) while the Broncos are at No. 22 (26.0).

It will be interesting to see which teams stand out, young or old, as the 2022 season unfolds.

