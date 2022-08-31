Trey Lance Shows Support for Jimmy Garoppolo in Instagram Post
Following months of speculation, Jimmy Garoppolo will begin the 2022 season as the backup quarterback for the franchise he’s been with since 2017: the 49ers. The team insisted the veteran quarterback would not be released, and after failing to find a trade partner for him, the two sides agreed to a restructured one-year deal that will make Garoppolo a free agent after the 2022–23 season.
Garoppolo, who had not been with the team during much of the offseason and training camp, rejoins as the QB2 behind second-year signal caller Trey Lance, who the team has locked in as the starter after a year behind Garoppolo in 2021.
It would be natural for the 2021 first-round pick to worry about the veteran. Garoppolo led San Francisco to a Super Bowl appearance and is just months removed from a trip to the NFC championship game. But Lance appears to be embracing his return, posting a 49ers quarterbacks graphic to his Instagram story featuring the veteran as well as third-string quarterback Brock Purdy. He tagged both players in the public post.
The graphic backs up a comment from coach Kyle Shanahan about the relationship between the two quarterbacks earlier this week.
“When I told Trey that Jimmy’s going to come back, he’s like, ‘Awesome,” Shanahan said, according ESPN’s Adam Schefter. “’That dude was awesome for me last year. I can’t wait to be the same way.’”
Garoppolo started 15 of 17 games for the 49ers last season, completing 68.3% of his throws for 3,810 yards, 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. Lance appeared in six games, starting two, and completed 57.7% of his passes for 603 yards, five touchdowns and two interceptions, adding 168 rushing yards and a touchdown on 38 carries.
More NFL Coverage:
- Browns Over/Under Wins Total Betting Breakdown
- AFC North Preview and Predictions: Ravens’ Revival vs. Burrow’s Bengals
- NFL Defensive Player of the Year Betting Breakdown
- All 49ers: Why Jimmie Ward’s Absence Isn’t Critical for the 49ers
For more San Francisco 49ers coverage, go to All 49ers.