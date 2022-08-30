Most of the 49ers’ offseason was centered around trade speculation for quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, who also underwent surgery on his right shoulder in the spring.

As Garoppolo progressed after his surgery and despite the 49ers giving him permission to seek a trade, the veteran quarterback signed a restructured one-year contract with the team on Monday, returning to the team and becoming the highest paid NFL backup.

While second-year quarterback Trey Lance earned the keys to the starting job, replacing the veteran, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said that Lance was excited to have Garoppolo returning to the franchise.

“When I told Trey [Lance] that Jimmy's going to come back, he's like, ‘Awesome,” Shanahan said, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. “’That dude was awesome for me last year. I can’t wait to be the same way.’ ”

Garoppolo spent his last four seasons as the 49ers signal caller. Prior to Monday’s news of his new deal, NFL Network reported that a trade partner for Garoppolo did “not exist.” Now, the nine-year veteran faces a new layer of uncertainty about his future. If Lance remains healthy as QB1, there could be some time before Garoppolo sees in-game action for San Francisco.

Last season, Garoppolo amassed 3,810 yards, 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 15 starts. He also led the 49ers to a 10–7 record and an NFC title game appearance, San Francisco’s second in three seasons. Garoppolo also has a 31–14 mark as starter with the 49ers.

