Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. was released from the hospital Monday, just one day after getting shot twice in a suspected armed robbery attempt.

According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, the bullet that hit him in the knee somehow missed all of the major ligaments, tendons and the bone. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport originally reported that he was shot in the glute and the lower leg in Washington, D.C., on Sunday evening.

The timeline for his return to football is unknown, but he is still on Washington’s active roster as of Tuesday, the deadline for teams to cut down rosters to 53 players. This isn’t an indication that he will play early in the season, though.

Per Garafolo, the Commanders are keeping their options open but Robinson could return faster than most people would have thought. Robinson was selected in the third round of April’s NFL draft and was expected to contribute immediately to Washington’s run game.

