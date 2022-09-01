Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton knows exactly who he will go to when he needs someone to pay for his dinner checks.

Shortly after Denver quarterback Russell Wilson reportedly signed a massive five-year, $245 million contract extension on Thursday, Sutton jokingly told reporters that Wilson will be the guy to handle everybody’s food tabs at restaurants this season.

“He’ll definitely be picking up the (dinner) checks,” Sutton said, per Zac Stevens of DNVR Sports.

Wilson’s deal reportedly includes $165 million guaranteed and keeps him in a Denver uniform for seven years. His contract is now worth $296 million in total.

Sutton, who is entering his fifth NFL season, started in 16 games in the 2021 season and recorded 58 receptions for 776 yards and two touchdowns. The ’21 campaign was one in which Sutton bounced back after he suffered a torn ACL and was placed on the Denver’s season-ending injured reserve list in September ’20.

In ’19, Sutton earned Pro Bowl honors after recording 72 catches for 1,112 yards and six touchdowns.

