Less than two weeks before their season opener, the Titans received tough news regarding their defense. Star pass rusher Harold Landry has reportedly suffered a torn ACL in practice, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Landry, 26, led the team last season with 12 sacks and earned his first career Pro Bowl appearance. He’s started every game for Tennessee over the past three years, and has spent his entire four-year career with the team after being taken in the second round of the 2018 draft out of Boston College.

Over the past three seasons, Landry has totaled 212 tackles and 36 tackles for loss with 26.5 sacks. He’s also forced two fumbles with six passes broken up. Landry signed a five-year, $87.5 million contract extension with the Titans earlier this year, a deal that included $52.5 million in guaranteed salary.

Other outside linebackers currently on the roster include Bud Dupree, Ola Adeniyi, and Rashad Weaver. Tennessee begins the season on Sept. 11 at home against the Giants.

