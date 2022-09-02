Bills GM Brandon Beane Expresses Interest in Odell Beckham Jr.

Despite his ongoing recovery from a second ACL tear in as many years, Odell Beckham Jr. remains an intriguing name on the free-agent market as the start of the season draws near.

And, while the veteran receiver has yet to receive any real interest from teams, his good friend Von Miller has continued to campaign for the Bills to sign OBJ since he joined the club in March.

On Friday, Bills general Brandon Beane, the man who’d be responsible for turning Miller’s dream into a reality, publicly addressed the idea for the first time after a reporter asked if he’d be interested in adding Beckham. Based on his reply, the GM seems to have already looked into the possibility but is not prepared to do anything beyond that at this time.

“He’s a talented player. Show me a talented player that I’m not checking into,” Beane said, via Spectrum News 1. “I’m always going to do that and whether that’s trade for someone, let a guy get healthy.”

Beane also told reporters the potential signing, like any other, could be impacted by the club’s current financial situation, saying Buffalo’s cap space “factors into it, too.” According to Spotrac, the Bills have roughly $3.57 million in cap space entering the 2022 season.

While a potential OBJ signing could bolster the Bills roster – and give Miller added motivation outside of his six-year, $120 million contract – the road to such a move isn’t as ideal as some fans may hope. Aside from the wideout’s recovery, Buffalo currently boasts a deep receiving corps that includes Stefon Diggs, Gabriel Davis, Jamison Crowder, Isaiah McKenzie, Jake Kumerow and 2022 fifth-round pick Khalil Shakir.

Still, Beckham could find his way to the Bills should a spot open due to injury or other factors. Of course, NFL fans have already seen how Miller’s influence can pay off in the long-run after he previously urged the Rams to sign Beckham upon his release from the Browns in November.

The former Pro Bowler’s impact helped elevate the Rams offense mid-season, and bolstered the club on its run to defeating the Bengals in Super Bowl LVI. Beckham recorded two catches for 52 yards and a touchdown to help L.A. take an early lead before suffering his injury late in the second quarter.

