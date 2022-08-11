Von Miller: Signing Odell Beckham Jr. Would Put Bills ‘Over the Top’

After winning a Super Bowl with the Rams last year, linebacker Von Miller signed a six-year, $120 million contract in free agency with the Bills.

Now, as he prepares to make a Super Bowl run with one of the AFC’s top contenders, he is hoping a good friend of his, wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., joins him in Buffalo.

Beckham Jr. tore his ACL in the Super Bowl win with the Rams, and has spent all offseason rehabbing after undergoing surgery to repair the injury.

As Beckham Jr. continues his quest to get back to full health, Miller hopes that his former Rams teammate with join him in Buffalo.

“Odell is one of my good buddies… we go back six, seven years,” Miller told The Pat McAfee Show on Thursday.

“The door is open for him to come to the Bills. … Him coming here would really be the icing on the cake and would really put us over the top,” Miller added.

Beckham Jr. played in eight games with the Rams after he was released by the Browns in the middle of last season. In his eight games with Los Angeles, Beckham Jr. tallied 27 receptions for 305 yards and five touchdowns, averaging over 11 yards per catch in the process.

If the soon-to-be 30-year-old can prove he’s healthy, he could be extremely productive alongside Bills star Stefon Diggs. For now though, Beckham Jr. will continue to rehab and wait for his next opportunity for the upcoming season.

