Following off his retirement from the Commanders, Ryan Kerrigan was announced as the assistant defensive line coach for Washington on Monday.

After 10 seasons with the Commanders, the linebacker played his final season last year with the Eagles in 2021. He signed a one-day contract with Washington on July 29 so he could retire with the team he spent the majority of his career playing for.

Kerrigan finished as the franchise’s all-time official sack leader (95.5) after appearing in 172 games with the team. He also had 457 combined tackles, 333 single tackles and three interceptions returned for touchdowns.

“Ryan Kerrigan is one of the most accomplished players in this franchise’s history,” coach Ron Rivera said, via the team’s press release. “Following his retirement, we had a great talk about his goals for life after playing. Ryan had an interest in coaching and we were able to allow him to shadow our coaching staff this summer. He is an extremely hard worker with tremendous knowledge of the defensive line position group. I look forward to watching him develop as a coach and assist Coach [Jeff] Zgonina in the defensive line room.”

The former first round pick took over Zgonina’s spot after he was promoted to the main defensive line coach on Aug. 9.

