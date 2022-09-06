The Steelers made it official Monday when they released their depth chart: Mitchell Trubisky will be the team’s Week 1 starting quarterback.

Trubisky was consistently the favorite during the preseason process, having started in all three of the team’s preseason games. He beat out Mason Rudolph and rookie Kenny Pickett for the job. Per the latest depth chart released Tuesday, Pickett will be the back-up while Rudolph will serve as the third-string quarterback.

Trubisky was also named a team captain on Monday along with running back Najee Harris, defensive tackle Cameron Heyward, linebacker TJ Watt and safety/special-teamer Miles Killebrew.

While talking to reporters Monday, Trubisky was asked if he was the team’s starter after it was announced he was a captain but before the depth chart was released. With a smile, Trubisky didn’t give anything away.

“You can assume anything you want,” he said. “The announcement will come out when it needs to come out. Not gonna hear it from me.”

Trubisky was drafted with the No. 2 pick in the 2017 draft out of North Carolina by the Bears but only played there for four seasons. He signed a one-year deal with the Bills in 2021 where he served as Josh Allen’s backup before signing with the Steelers in March.

He’ll start for the Steelers on Sunday when they travel to the Bengals in Cincinnati. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET on CBS.

More NFL Coverage: