Cowboys’ Micah Parsons Compares Tom Brady to Marvel Superheroes

Tom Brady doesn’t shy away from acknowledging his age as he is the oldest starting quarterback in league history.

The Buccaneers quarterback even pointed out on his new Let’s Go! podcast earlier this week that with being 45 years old, “I’m still very happy to be passing footballs and not gallstones.” The legendary signal caller was drafted by the Patriots in 2000, and not even a year prior, Cowboys’ Micah Parsons was born.

As Tampa Bay and Dallas prepare for their Week 1 matchup on Sunday, Sept. 11, the linebacker was asked about facing Brady.

“We got to get him out this league. He’s been dominating this league too long,” Parsons joked. He later added, “He has that fire inside of him. He looks to kill you. He wants to step on your throat like you a roach. That’s what you look for in competitors.”

Parsons, though, took a step farther by comparing Brady to iconic Marvel superheroes. To some, the quarterback may just be one as well given his career stat line: 318 games, 84,520 yards and 624 passing touchdowns in 22 seasons.

“I’ve seen the Hulk get beat up. I’ve seen Thor get beat up. I’ve seen Captain America get beat up. But they always get back up and find a way to get to their destination,” Parsons said. “[Brady] gets beat up, but he gets back up.”

Brady was subject to much speculation as people questioned his lengthy absence during training camp. During his latest media appearance after the team’s preseason finale in Indianapolis on Aug. 27, the seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback tried to shut it down with a blunt remark about the matter.

“I’m 45 years old, man,” he said, per Greg Auman of The Athletic. “There’s a lot of s— going on.”

Although he didn’t give an exact reason why, Brady expanded on it more in his latest podcast episode. He said to Jim Gray, in part, “I think your life ebbs and flows, through the clouds and the sun, and through the rain and through the beautiful days, and you appreciate the moments and you find joy in the little things.

“I spoke with my dad the other day. He said, ‘All you can do is the best you can do with the circumstances that are presented in front of you.’”

More NFL Coverage: