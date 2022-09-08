Nearly four months ago Thursday, Rams star Aaron Donald was reportedly prepared to hang up his cleats and walk away from the game he loved.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Thursday that Donald’s agent, Todd Frances of Athletes First, sent a letter to the Rams’ leadership during the offseason, stating that Donald’s retirement was supposedly “effective on May 9.”

However, the letter, one that was addressed to NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, was never dispatched to the league office and remained unpublicized until now, according to Rapoport. Instead of Donald’s retirement in early May, Frances advocated for a pay raise for the All-Pro defensive tackle that did not include more years to his contract. At the time, Donald had three years remaining on his initial six-year, $136 million extension that he signed in 2018.

While earning more money without adding more years to a contract rarely happens for defensive players, Donald was hoping to secure that. Even with his accolades that included a Super Bowl, three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year selections and a slew of Pro Bowl and All-Pro selections, the negotiations for his new deal were stalled at that point.

By the end of May, Donald appeared on the I AM ATHLETE podcast, stating he was “at peace” and was willing to retire if he and the organization could not agree on a new deal.

“The thing is, I don’t need to play football to be fine,” Donald said, per the podcast. “I was blessed to play this game, to make the money I made, the accomplishments I made in eight years. … I’m complete. If I could win another one, that’s great but if not, I’m at peace.”

While the letter had been sent to the Rams’ leadership, it was not brought to the light until a Zoom meeting took place between Donald, the franchise’s leadership and his agent, per Rapoport. That initial meeting led to several more meetings in which the two sides became “more encouraged” that a deal could be struck.

However, the two sides had to move strategically. According to Rapoport, had the NFL obtained Donald’s letter during that time, it would have a created a $21.5 million salary-cap hit for the Rams this season. After June 1, the $21.5 million turned to $9 million.

On June 6, after weeks of speculation, Donald signed a groundbreaking re-worked deal with Los Angeles to become the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history. No years were added to Donald’s deal and he will make a guaranteed $65 million over the next two seasons and $95 million through 2024, according to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer.

After an offseason with his football future looming, Donald will suit up Thursday night in the Rams 2022 season opener against the Bills at SoFi Stadium. He will anchor the Rams’ defense with hopes of leading the franchise to another Super Bowl this season.

Donald recorded 12.5 sacks during the 2021 regular season and posted 3.5 more in the postseason during the Rams' run to the Super Bowl.

