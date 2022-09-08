Joe Buck: Lamar Jackson Not Having Agent in Negotiations a ‘Mistake’

As Lamar Jackson and the Ravens quickly approach the quarterback’s Friday deadline for contract extension negotiations as he enters the final year of his rookie contract, ESPN Monday Night Football announcer Joe Buck says that Jackson made a mistake in his contract talks with the team.

“I think we’re reminded why God made agents,” Buck told Mike Greenberg on ESPN’s Get Up!.

“I just think it’s a mistake. I think when you get involved as a player whether it’s baseball, football, hockey, NBA, whatever it is, and you’re the one hearing what your downfalls are and you’re the one hearing the criticism from the team, whether they’re hanging over his head, ‘Hey, look yes, you’re an MVP in this league. You’re an incredible talent, but you’ve won one playoff game and it’s time to take that next step. And we’re gonna pay you handsomely, but it’s time for you to prove what you can do in the postseason now and get us what we ultimately all want, which is a championship.’

“So I think that’s the big missing piece here and if there was an agent I think this might be done by now. That’s just my gut,” Buck continued.

Jackson is in the final year of his rookie deal after the team exercised the fifth-year option on their star quarterback before the start of last season.

Jackson is slated to make over $23 million this season in the final year of his contract, and if a contract extension is not agreed to, he will hit free agency next spring.

