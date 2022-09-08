Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford’s health has been a storyline throughout the offseason as the Super Bowl winner deals with elbow discomfort. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Thursday morning, Stafford had a procedure during the offseason to help him deal with elbow pain throughout the season.

According to the report, Stafford feels “better today than he did at this time last season,” as the Rams’ Super Bowl chase began. While Stafford has been limited at times during the summer, on Sunday he told reporters that he is now playing with “no limitations.”

“I feel good,” he said. “I’m ready to go. No limitations. … I feel great. I’m ready to go play. Can always be better. Can always try to feel like I’m 21 again. I’ll keep trying. But no, I feel really good. I feel like I can make every throw.”

McVay backed up that assessment, saying that the plan for his quarterback is “no different than last year,” adding that he’d be comfortable letting Stafford throw the ball 50 times to open the season on Thursday, if need be, according to ESPN.

That may be necessary for the Rams to open the season on a high note against the stout Bills defense. The two teams kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET on Thursday night. NBC will broadcast the NFL season opener.

