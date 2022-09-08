The Rams announced that the organization has agreed to contract extensions with both general manager Led Snead and coach Sean McVay Thursday. Both deals will keep the duo with Los Angeles through the 2026 season.

Both extensions are no-brainers, since the Rams are coming off their first Super Bowl win since conquering the NFL during the 1999 season.

Snead has been the Rams’ general manager since 2012 and is credited as one of the most aggressive executives in the NFL. The biggest testament to his hunger in looking for talent is the 70 trades the team has made since he took the position. Under his guidance, Los Angeles has assembled one of the fiercest rosters in the league and is poised to make another run at the Lombardi Trophy.

Meanwhile, McVay is still revered as a prodigy despite already being an NFL coach for the last five years after landing the Rams job in 2017. He’s still the youngest current coach in the NFL at 36 years old and became the youngest coach in NFL history when he made his debut as the Rams coach in ’17 at the age of 30.

In his relatively short tenure as coach, he has led the Rams to two Super Bowl appearances and has a 55–26 record along with three NFC West titles. The future of the organization is bright under the leadership of these two.

