Dak Prescott Lays Out Massive Expectations for CeeDee Lamb This Season

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has sky-high expectations for star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb heading into the 2022 season.

With Amari Cooper now in Cleveland, Lamb has an opportunity to seize the No. 1 receiver role in Dallas, and Prescott expects him to perform well with his added workload.

When asked by the media about Lamb in the context of some of the top receivers in the league, Prescott didn’t shy away from heaping praise on his presumed top target, and predicting that he’ll enter the conversation with Cooper Kupp and Davante Adams as the league’s best wide receivers.

“Expect him to go and be mentioned as one of those names when this season’s done,” Prescott said.

“He’ll go out there and just prove that. He’s been preparing to do that.”

Despite the presence of Cooper lining opposite him last season, Lamb led the Cowboys in targets with 120, catches with 79 and receiving yards with 1,102. Lamb also scored six touchdowns last season for the Cowboys.

