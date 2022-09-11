Adrian Peterson vs. Le'Veon Bell Boxing Match Ends With a KO During Fifth Round

While the first NFL Sunday of the season is here, two former NFL running backs competed in a different way on Saturday night.

Le’Veon Bell and Adrian Peterson fought in a five-round boxing match that went the distance. Neither is that far removed from playing in the league, so both entered the fight in great shape with similar measurements.

Bell entered the fight as the favorite, and while Peterson’s athletic ability has always stood out on the football field, it was Bell who came away victorious in the boxing match,

The former Steelers and Jets running back knocked out Peterson in the final round of the fight.

This match was originally supposed to take place in July, but had to be rescheduled after the card’s main event was canceled.

Bell had been teasing getting into boxing over the past few years, and he was excited to show everyone what he can do in the ring.

For now, Bell doesn’t have another boxing match scheduled, but it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him return to the ring.

However, neither Bell nor Peterson have officially retired, so it is possible that either or both players sign with a team this season once injuries pile up.

