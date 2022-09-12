Steelers’ TJ Watt Hopes to Avoid Surgery on Torn Pectoral Muscle

Reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year TJ Watt left the Steelers–Bengals game early on Sunday due to a pec injury.

The Pittsburgh pass rusher was evaluated on Monday, but no further details were provided on the extent of the injury. Moving forward, Watt reportedly wants to get second and third medical opinions about his potential torn pec, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Right now, medical teams will be trying to figure out if Watt has a torn pec or if the muscle is just strained. If it is indeed torn, the 27-year-old will likely need surgery, likely ending his season.

However, if the injury isn’t as severe as expected, Watt will work on recovering and potentially could be out for around six weeks.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport talked about Watt’s situation on The Pat McAfee Show on Monday, noting that he thinks the situation is leaning towards no surgery from what he’s heard.

“I think there is a chance,” Rapoport said. “It sounds like to me, TJ Watt has options, and the options are have surgery, which would be one. Another one is not have surgery. ... The sort of doom and gloom surrounding the TJ Watt injury, it’s really not there now.”

The Steelers star didn’t speak with media on Monday following his tests, but various reporters noted that he looked more upbeat than expected.

Watt should know more after his Tuesday examinations, and it is unclear when the Steelers will officially announce any decisions about their defensive star’s future.

