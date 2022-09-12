Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott left the team’s Sunday Night Football game vs. the Buccaneers early on Sunday after suffering a thumb fracture.

The 29-year-old will miss six to eight weeks with the injury, ESPN’s Todd Archer reported on Monday. Prescott will have surgery on Monday where he will have a pin and plate inserted to stabilize the joint. He is expected to be placed on the injured reserve list.

After Prescott left the game and underwent tests in the locker room, Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy was delivered the unfortunate news about his quarterback while leaving the field after the team’s 19–3 loss.

His genuine reaction was caught on camera. Although it’s difficult to see what the coach said after the trainer pointed to his thumb, McCarthy looked upset by the news.

Prescott’s thumb fracture marks the second major injury he’s suffered during his NFL career. In 2020, the quarterback played just five games after suffering an ankle injury. This time, though, the Cowboys star has a return timetable for this season.

Dallas is coming off a 12–5 season last year. The team’s playoff run was cut short in a loss to the 49ers.

This season was crucial for McCarthy in order to keep his job as head coach of the Cowboys. Things become a bit more difficult now for the 58-year-old as he will play without his starting quarterback for almost half the season.

