Patrick Mahomes Shares Latest on Status of Wrist Injury

Patrick Mahomes is expected to play in the Chiefs’ game against the Chargers on Thursday.

Mahomes injured his left wrist in the Chiefs’ 44–21 victory against the Cardinals on Sunday. Despite the injury, Mahomes threw for 360 yards and five touchdowns while recording a 144.2 passer rating.

Shortly after Chiefs head coach Andy Reid told reporters that Mahomes would be a full-go for Sunday, the four-time Pro Bowler shared this his wrist was “a little sore” on Monday but he had been receiving treatment in the team’s training facility.

“Just normal stuff, just kind of taking care of it, kind of keeping some stuff on it,” Mahomes said, via The Kansas City Star. “But other than that, it feels great today. Hopefully, it keeps getting better like this and I’ll be good to go on Thursday.

“I’m sure I’ll be good to go this week.”

In Sunday's win, Mahomes became the first quarterback in NFL history to record at least three touchdown passes in five consecutive season openers.

