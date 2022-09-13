Pete Carroll Details Gameplan vs. Russell Wilson in Monday’s Win

The Seahawks had been doubted all week leading up to their season opening game against former Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson and the Broncos and on Monday night.

But when the final whistle was blown, it was Seattle that walked away with a dramatic 17–16 win against the Denver.

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll knows the tendencies of his former quarterback better than anyone. Wilson thrives on getting out of the pocket and using his legs to extend plays and make throws down the field. The nine-time Pro Bowler put together a solid stat line of 340 yards off 29-of-42 passes in his Broncos’ debut, but only led his team to that one touchdown in the game.

Surprisingly, Carroll revealed that part of the Seattle’s defensive game plan was to ensure that Wilson did not remain the pocket, and was forced to his left.

“When he [Wilson] moves to his left, it’s hard for him numbers-wise and all that, so we just we were able to do some stuff,” Carroll said, per Seattle Sports 710AM. “It wasn’t perfect at all, but it was effective and we felt like we were controlling it. It wasn’t always just getting clean to get the sack, it was to try and make him go where we wanted him to go, and guys did a good job.”

Carroll recalled Wilson moving out of the pocket nearly 10 times and completing only two passes. “We’re trying to push him in direction,” Carroll told Seattle Sports 710AM.

While the game ultimately came down to a missed 64-yard field goal attempt by Broncos kicker Brandon McManus, Carroll had the last laugh against his former quarterback. The Seahawks (1–0) will go on the road to face the 49ers in Week 2.

More NFL Coverage:

For more Seattle Seahawks coverage, go to All Seahawks.