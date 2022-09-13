TJ Watt Sends Clear Message About Return From Pec Injury

It appears as though Steelers defensive end TJ Watt will return this year.

After leaving Sunday’s game vs. Cincinnati with a pec injury, Watt and the team were waiting on tests to see whether he would need surgery on the injury, which would end his season. However, if he didn’t need surgery, then the expectation was that be able to return by midseason.

On Tuesday, Watt took to social media to hint at how those tests went, revealing good news. The reigning defensive player of the year tweeted a Terminator GIF to his followers with one message.

“I’ll be back.”

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport confirmed that timeline for Watt, reporting that Watt’s torn pec doesn’t include a torn tendon, which means he should be able to return this year. The rehab is expected to be about six weeks without the need for surgery.

If that timeline stands, Watt should make his return either on October 23 vs. Miami or October 30 vs. Philadelphia. In the meantime, Pittsburgh will rely on Alex Highsmith and Malik Reed to fill in the gap. Though, beyond that, the Steelers pass rush depth gets thin quickly, so a quick Watt return would be beneficial for the team.

