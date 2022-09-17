Russell Wilson’s first game with the Broncos didn’t go as planned, as the quarterback lost to his former team on Monday Night Football. Maybe, though, it was difficult for Wilson to play against such familiar faces in his first game elsewhere.

Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett said Seattle recognized Wilson’s hand signals at the line of scrimmage during the game. Lockett wore a microphone during the game for Seahawks.com, and the veteran receiver is heard discussing the fact that Wilson seemingly never changed his signals.

“They got our same stuff,” he said. “I literally called it.”

The specific signal that Lockett recognized was when Wilson tapped his left wrist, telling a wide receiver to run a go route. It seemed as if Lockett tried to alert the Seahawks defense to that information after he saw the signal.

It’s unclear how much Seattle was able to take advantage of this information, given that Denver still moved the ball fairly well, but the fact that Wilson was still using familiar signals against his former team was risky.

The Broncos hope to fare better this week at home against the Texans, a team that probably isn’t as familiar with Wilson’s mannerisms.

