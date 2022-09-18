49ers’ Trey Lance Carted Off After Injury vs. Seahawks

49ers quarterback Trey Lance left Sunday’s game against the Seahawks after taking a massive hit in the first quarter.

As the second-year signal-caller ran from the pocket in an effort to gain a few yards, he was quickly met by the Seattle defense. He initially tried to stand after getting tackled but appeared to be in severe discomfort, prompting him to drop back to the ground.

Trainers rushed onto the field to tend to Lance and eventually loaded him onto a cart. When he was driven off the field and into the locker room, his right leg was in an air cast.

The 49ers ruled Lance out for the remainder of the game shortly after he was carted off. He was officially listed with an ankle injury.

Jimmy Garoppolo relieved Lance, marking his first game action since the NFC championship last year. He agreed to a new one-year deal with the team this offseason to stay as San Francisco’s backup for the 2022 season before becoming a free agent in ’23.

The 49ers led 3–0 at the time of Lance’s departure.

