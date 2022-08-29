The 49ers and quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo have agreed to terms on a restructured one-year contract that will make him the highest-paid backup in the NFL, according to multiple reports.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Garoppolo, who lost his starting spot to Trey Lance earlier this offseason, will earn a fully guaranteed base salary of $6.5 million. Additionally, the veteran QB’s new contract reportedly includes $500K in roster bonuses and playtime bonuses that could boost the overall value by an additional $9 million.

Schefter also reported that San Francisco included no-trade and no-tag clauses in the contract, allowing the 30-year-old to decide his fate as a free agent next offseason.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

More NFL Coverage: