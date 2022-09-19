Chiefs Linebacker Willie Gay Jr. Suspended Four Games by NFL

Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay Jr. has been suspended by the league for the team’s next four games for violating the NFL’s Personal Conduct Policy.

The suspension is in connection with Gay’s January arrest in Overland Park, Kans., on a misdemeanor charge of criminal property damage of less than $1,000.

According to the charging documents, per KCTV, Gay damaged a number of objects during an argument with his child’s mother, including a vacuum cleaner, a door frame and a wall. The incident was reportedly domestic-violence related.

It took place on the night of Jan. 19, a few days before the Chiefs played the Bills in an AFC divisional-round playoff game.

Maxx Lepselter, a representative for Gay, told NFL Network at the time that “no one was touched” during the incident. Per ESPN, the mother of Gay’s 3-year-old requested a civil protection order.

Gay originally entered a not-guilty plea. In June, he agreed to a plea deal that included a diversion program, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported.

Gay, the Chiefs’ second-round pick in the 2020 NFL draft, will now miss upcoming games against the Colts, Buccaneers, Raiders and Bills. According to Pelissero, he will be eligible to return to Kansas City’s active roster Oct. 17 following the team’s Week 6 game against Buffalo.