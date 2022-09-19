The brawl between the Saints and Buccaneers grabbed national attention Sunday, and one subplot to the ugly affair was the reason for Bruce Arians being on the field. Before the fighting started, the former Tampa Bay coach and now-consultant for the team was seen exchanging words with New Orleans cornerback Marshon Lattimore.

Lattimore continued to chirp then got into it with Tom Brady and eventually scuffled with both Leonard Fournette and Mike Evans, leading to his ejection along with Evans. But on Monday, coach Todd Bowles shed some light on why Arians and general manager Jason Licht were on the sidelines.

“He’s always upstairs but they didn’t have a box to give us this game,” he said. “So everybody that was upstairs were downstairs.”

It was also announced Monday that Evans will be suspended one game after hitting Lattimore when he wasn’t looking, leading to the brawl. It’s unclear what Arians and Lattimore said to each other.

Arians retired this past offseason and relinquished his position to Bowles, who was the team’s defensive coordinator.

