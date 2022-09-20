Here are five players making noise in college football, starting with two running backs you need to know.

It’s never too early to look to the future. With that in mind, we at Sports Illustrated have our eyes on who’s up next and who you should keep in mind for the 2023 NFL draft, with five players each week who stood out in college football.

Brown carried the ball 36 times for 199 yards against Indiana. Trevor Ruszkowski/USA TODAY Sports

Chase Brown, RB, Illinois

You may already know Brown. He’s college football’s leading rusher in yards (496) and yards per game (165.3). He’s a shifty 5'11" and 205 pounds. We may not necessarily be in the era of workhorse tailbacks anymore, but Brown did tote the rock 36 times against Indiana. Once he sticks his foot in the ground, he’s gone.

Mohamed Ibrahim, RB, Minnesota

Ibrahim missed, basically, all of last season with a torn Achilles. He’s a powerful running back, and it’s safe to say he’s back to his old self as a ballcarrier for the Golden Gophers.

Johnny Wilson, WR, Florida State

The 6'7" transfer from Arizona State had his breakout game against Louisville on Friday night. Even after starting quarterback Jordan Travis went out injured, Wilson gave backup Tate Rodemaker a big target. He showed off every inch of what his frame could do when he high-pointed and snatched a go-ahead touchdown late in a close victory.

Daiyan Henley, LB, Washington State

The Pac-12 player of the week transferred from Nevada, and new Wazzu coach Jake Dickert’s staff is getting the best out of him. Henley has the highest grade from Pro Football Focus of any Washington State defender in the last five years. He’s certainly on the radar of those at the Senior Bowl, and he brings athleticism and has been featured at multiple positions during his career. For a modern game where position versatility is key, Henley is a name to watch.

Isaiah Foskey, Edge, Notre Dame

Foskey just tied for the most quarterback pressures versus a Power 5 opponent of any player in the last five seasons, according to Sports Info Solutions, including this key sack as he fought through a block to pull the quarterback down one-handed showing off one of his best traits, his freaky wide wingspan (right side of defensive line).

More CFB Coverage:

More NFL Coverage: