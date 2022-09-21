There has been plenty of noise around the Bengals in 2022; however, it’s heavily shifted from the highest of highs to significant frustration.

Joe Burrow & Co. snapped Cincinnati’s Super Bowl drought that spanned three decades, and narrowly lost by three points to the Rams in the final game of the 2021 season. But since their epic Cinderella run, things have been rocky. Burrow revealed his appendix ruptured and required surgery in mid-August, and even with the former LSU star back, the Bengals sit 0–2 after narrow losses to the Cowboys and Steelers.

“Let’s all just take a deep breath and relax,” Burrow said Wednesday. “We’re gonna be fine. We’re not worried about it.”

As the outside noise continues to grow, Burrow told reporters Wednesday that he deleted the Twitter and Instagram apps off of of his phone. He added, “I haven’t had it for a while.”

This is not the first time the quarterback has gone dark on social media. Back in July 2021, he temporarily deleted social media apps because he wanted to “too many distractions during camp.”

Burrow thrown for 537 yards, three touchdowns and four interceptions so far this season. However, just two regular season games in, he leads the league in sacks—a total of 13 times.

